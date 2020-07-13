SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The annual preseason Battle of the Bay exhibition series that typically takes place in March is back in the calendar.
The Oakland A’s will host the San Francisco Giants next Monday, July 20 at 6:40pm. The following night, the team’s will meet again at Oracle Park. First pitch is set for 6:45 on June 21 in San Francisco.
Both games will be held without fans, but will be broadcast on local cable television.
Forced to play intersquad contests during MLB’s “Summer Camp”, the two-game Battle of the Bay series will be the Giants and A’s only chance at evaluating their rosters against a legitimate opponent before opening day.
The Bay Area rivals are scheduled to play each other six times in the regular season. The Giants host a three-game series August 14-16 shifting to the Coliseum September 18-20.
