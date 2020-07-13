SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was critically injured when she was hit by a car in San Bruno and police released images of the suspect vehicle hoping to find leads.
San Bruno police said officers responded Friday at 11:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of El Camino Real. When officers arrived they found a female victim in the roadway, unconscious and suffering from significant injuries.
She was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Investigators determined the suspect vehicle is a silver 2010 to 2014 Chevrolet Traverse with broken driver-side headlight. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on El Camino Real from Commodore Drive.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information about the incident was urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
