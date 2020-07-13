SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — On the same day Santa Clara County reopened sectors including salons, gyms and churches, the county was forced to announce they were closing again following the announcement by Governor Gavin Newsom rolling back reopenings across the state because of increasing cases of coronavirus.

Effective immediately, California is shutting down statewide all bars and breweries, wineries & tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, and card rooms.

Other closures affect counties on the state monitoring list for additional intervention because of troubling coronavirus data. Santa Clara County was added to the state’s monitoring list on Sunday, and the state confirmed the county would shut down additional businesses effective on Wednesday.

Those additional County indoor closures include fitness centers, places of worship, indoor protests, offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, and malls. The chart below provides information on the industries being closed statewide and in our County, as well as the effective date of the closure:

“The fight against COVID-19 is unfortunately far from over, but our residents and businesses have shown how we can collectively make an extraordinary difference in saving lives and safeguarding our community,” said County of Santa Clara Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody in a prepared statement. “We strongly urge everyone to rigorously and consistently follow the State and local health orders.”

When the clock struck 12 a.m. Monday morning, Nooshi Nayak’s first client in months practically jumped into her chair. Twelve hours later, the San Jose hair stylist was still at work on the first day of reopening.

“It was wonderful! Fun. And I hope I don’t have to stop again,” she said.

Turns out Nayak was right to be suspicious. After a day when South Bay salons, spas and gyms thought they dodged the state’s latest lockdown and reopened to indoor service for the first time since March, came late word from the Governor’s office that they’ll have to close again on Tuesday night.

“Five minutes open, ten minutes closed. I don’t know. Not thinking anything right now, just upset.” said Lieu Schultz, owner of Tranquility Day Spa in San Jose.

At Bishops Cut and Color in Santa Clara, stylists wore masks and

face coverings and the stations were separated by plastic partitions.

Clients also had to have their temperature taken before they could come

inside.

“If anyone just can’t comply, then we can’t service them,” said salon owner Hu Li.

The stylists said they were still getting used to working with masks and

face shields. One client said it was a little uncomfortable getting a styling with a facemask on.

“I’d like to have fresh air though. I’d rather have it off, but it’s ok,” said Frances Renteria.

Now business owners are scrambling to put together plans to possibly operate completely outdoors.

“It’s annoying. But we’re all for being part of the effort to stop the spread,” said David Schultz, co-owner of Tranquility Day Spa.

The state’s list of counties being monitored due to rising COVID-19 cases had grown to a total of 31 counties encompassing about 80 percent of the state’s residents. Alameda, Sonoma and Santa Clara joined Bay Area counties Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa and Solano that were already on the list.