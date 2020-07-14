ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — An Alameda store clerk was in county jail early Tuesday being held on homicide charges after the fatal shooting of alleged thief over the weekend.
Alameda policd said they received a call of a robbery inside a store in the 1700 block of Webster Street on Saturday evening.
Responding officers discovered a clerk inside the store and an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
The clerk told officers the man had been shot as he attempted to steal merchandise from the store.
However, investigators said based on the totality of the circumstances and coupled with store surveillance video the clerk was arrested for homicide.
No other details and the identities of the clerk and the victim were immediately available.
