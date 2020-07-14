ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — An Alameda convenience store clerk was in county jail early Tuesday being held on homicide charges after the fatal shooting of an alleged thief over a pack of cigarettes.

Alameda police said they received a call of a robbery inside a Circle K store in the 1700 block of Webster Street on Saturday evening at 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Responding officers discovered a clerk inside the store and an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. He was identified as Ethan Escorcio, 24, who was allegedly committing a petty theft when Huang opened fire, Alameda police Lt. Ryan DeRespini said.

Published reports cited Alameda County court documents that said Escorcio had been trying to steal a pack of cigarettes.

The clerk was identified as Wenyong Huang, 26, of Oakland. He was arrested shortly after police arrived at the store.

The level of force used by Huang was not justifiable, DeRespini said. Huang needed to step back and call police rather than intervene and risk getting hurt or possibly face higher criminal liability as in this case, the lieutenant said.

Investigators said based on the totality of the circumstances and coupled with store surveillance video the clerk was arrested for homicide.

Huang was being held in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, according to jail records.

