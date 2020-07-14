SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – In response to new statewide restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the City of Santa Rosa is closing most of its public counters until at least August 2.
The closures take effect Wednesday, July 15.
Public counters at City Hall, Finley and Steele Lane Community Centers, the Parking Division, Planning and Economic Development and most other city departments will be closed.
There will be limited public access at the Santa Rosa Police Department, but COVID-19 restrictions such as mandatory masks will be enforced. The SRPD public counter will be open Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Residents can still access many city services online, by phone, or in some cases, by appointment.
For more information, visit SRCity.org/servicefinder.
