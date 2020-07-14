REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A man was arrested for the third time in one week after allegedly breaking into an occupied motorhome in Redwood City, police said.

Officers responded to a call on Saturday at around 4:08 p.m. to the area of Hansen Way just east of Veterans Boulevard on a report of a prowler entering a parked motorhome, according to Redwood City police.

The reporting party told officers she had been living in her motorhome for the past month and she heard someone trying to open the side door screen, who then entered the motorhome and stood in the dining area behind the driver’s seat.

The woman told officers she feared for her safety and armed herself with a stick, and the man left the motorhome.

Responding officers found a man matching the description given by the motorhome dweller in the area of 1450 Veterans Boulevard. He was identified as 40-year-old Vashon Conway, who was out on bail for a similar incident that happened on July 8, when he allegedly removed a window screen and entered an occupied apartment, police said.

Conway was also arrested on July 5 for allegedly annoying a child under 15 years old at Sequoia High School.

Officers arrested Conway again and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail for burglary and committing a felony while out on bail .

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident or the previous incidents was encouraged to contact Redwood City Police Detective Sergeant Nick Perna at 6650-780-7672 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at 650-780-7107.