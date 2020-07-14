By Dave Pehling

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Organizers of annual East Bay punk festival the Burger Boogaloo on Tuesday announced that the already postponed eleventh anniversary edition of the fest would be pushed until July of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The planners behind the popular yearly garage-punk celebration held every July in Oakland’s Mosswood Park posted the news on its Facebook page Tuesday morning. Previously announced headliners Bikini Kill and Circle Jerks, perennial host John Waters and the rest of the performers scheduled to appear will be playing the new dates on July 10-11 of next year, according to the festival’s co-producers, SoCal punk imprint Burger Records and Bay Area rock promoters Total Trash Productions.

“While we’re disappointed we have to change the dates, we feel next summer will be a better time to host the event. John Waters, Bikini Kill, Circle Jerks, Plastic Bertrand and the rest of our incredible lineup will be returning,” the post read. “All tickets already purchased will be honored. If you have questions please email burgerboogaloo@gmail.com.”

Early last April, organizers initially rescheduled the festival for Halloween weekend before it became clear that ongoing issues with the pandemic would put the late October dates in jeopardy.

The Burger Boogaloo has established a reputation for presenting legendary acts each year with such headliners as Devo, Iggy Pop, The Damned and last year’s closers The Jesus and Mary Chain topping the bill in the past. Pioneering ’90s riot grrl band Bikini Kill will be playing its first Bay Area concert in 25 years since getting back together earlier this year, while LA punk veterans Circle Jerks have not played live since going on hiatus in 2011.

The festival co-produced by SoCal punk imprint Burger Records and Bay Area rock promoters Total Trash Productions will once again be hosted by iconic film director John Waters. In addition to the aforementioned headliners, Belgian rocker Plastic Bertrand (who scored an international hit with “Ça plane pour moi” in 1977), iconic SF punk group Flipper, famed SF queercore punks Pansy Division and LA punk pioneer Alice Bag. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Additional information can be found on the Burger Boogaloo website.

Tickets for the two-day festival are still on sale, ranging in price from $59 for single-day general admission to $199 for a two-day VIP pass.