SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 106-year-old woman died in a weekend fire in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights neighborhood that also sent a second person to the hospital, authorities announced Tuesday.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who died as Cathryn Canida. She was killed when a quick moving fire erupted inside a three-story home at 3740 Sacramento St. on Sunday morning.

Deadly house fire in San Francisco

Deadly house fire in San Francisco. (SFFD)

The blaze was first reportd at about 11:20 a.m. and was brought under control around noon. Both fire victims were pulled from the burning home.

San Francisco fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said one other person at the home was rescued from the blaze and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, Baxter said.

