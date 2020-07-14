SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 106-year-old woman died in a weekend fire in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights neighborhood that also sent a second person to the hospital, authorities announced Tuesday.
The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who died as Cathryn Canida. She was killed when a quick moving fire erupted inside a three-story home at 3740 Sacramento St. on Sunday morning.
The blaze was first reportd at about 11:20 a.m. and was brought under control around noon. Both fire victims were pulled from the burning home.
WATCH: Lt. Jonathan Baxter of the @SFFDPIO provides an update on a two-alarm fire that took place over the weekend. #CitizenAppSF pic.twitter.com/rCzmWxMqG9
— Citizen (@CitizenApp) July 13, 2020
San Francisco fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said one other person at the home was rescued from the blaze and taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, Baxter said.
