SAN QUENTIN (CBS SF) — The coronavirus outbreak at San Quentin State Prison has claimed another inmate’s life, prison officials announced Wednesday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said a San Quentin inmate died Tuesday at an outside hospital from what appears to be complications related to COVID-19.

There was no additional information forthcoming about the inmate because of medical privacy concerns, the CDCR said. The six inmates on San Quentin’s Death Row who have died because of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections have all been identified by CDCR, while inmates from the general population who have died have not.

The 11 inmate deaths are the second most COVID-related deaths in the state prison system. Seventeen inmates have died at the California Institution for Men in Chino.

According to the CDCR’s coronavirus tracker, there are 1,211 people at San Quentin with active infections, with 502 new infections within the last two weeks. Another 35 infected inmates have been released and 776 inmates have recovered from being infected with the virus.

Across the state prison system, there have been a total of 6,565 COVID-19 cases, with 1,155 new cases within the last two weeks.

Dozens of critically ill inmates — many among the old and frail from San Quentin’s Death Row — remain in local hospitals. Some are under ICU care with ventilators.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last Friday that roughly 8,000 prisoners will be released to try to contain the COVID-19 outbreak at state prisons. The governor’s plan does specify low-level offenders with 180 days or less remaining in their sentences and those who are at risk of COVID-19-related complications