SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS SF) – BART service to San Francisco International Airport was halted during the Wednesday morning commute due to police activity at the airport station.
Transit officials announced the closure of the airport station shortly after 9 a.m., as officers investigated a “police matter” that began at 8:45 a.m., BART spokesman Jim Allison told Bay City News Service.
The agency has yet to elaborate about the nature of the investigation, saying only that police were investigating a “suspicious circumstance.” However, BART and San Francisco police officers have deemed the station safe for the public to use.
Around 10:05 a.m., officials said service had resumed.
During the closure, Airtrain service had also been suspended. SamTrans provided bus bridges for riders between the airport and Millbrae and San Bruno stations.
