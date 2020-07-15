SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a male juvenile who was discovered on a San Jose street Wednesday afternoon, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
San Jose police said officers responded at 12:19 p.m. to a shooting call in the 1900 block of Senter Rd.
Arriving officers, located a juvenile male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medical assistance was given but the young victim was declared dead at the scene.
No suspects have been identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remained under investigation.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm his identity and notify next of kin.
It was San Jose’s 19th homicide of 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant TJ Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.
