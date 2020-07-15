SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A power outage knocked out electrical service early Wednesday for thousands of customers in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley and Lower Haight neighborhoods.
According to the PG&E outage page, the blackout was first reported around 5:44 a.m. and remained in place by 8:16 a.m. It spanned along a large swath of upper Market street including homes and businesses in Hayes Valley, Lower Haight and Deboce Triangle.
The blackout grew to include more than 4,000 customers at its height. By 8:30 a.m., PG&E said only 907 customers remain affected.
The utility said crews had been dispatched to the neighborhoods in an attempt to track down the source of the outage.
San Francisco police warned motorists in the area to be aware that traffic lights on upper Market Street may not be working. If you approach an intersection with a traffic light not working, treat that intersection as a four-way stop.
You must log in to post a comment.