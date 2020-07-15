FORESTVILLE, Sonoma County (KPIX 5) — Thirty years ago, Food for Thought was organized to help HIV patients. Now, that model is being used to feed COVID-19 patients.

It’s an unusual food bank, providing food for folks too ill or in isolation from coronavirus who can’t get food on their own.

“Someone will get infected and then the whole family will be infected and then they’ll be quarantined in their homes,” said Food For Thought Executive Director Ron Carp.

Healing with food and love is the motto of Food for Thought. You call a counselor and discuss what food you want and a custom order is prepared.

Once bagged, tagged and organized, volunteers deliver the food all across Sonoma County. Sonoma County resident Edwin Ruano tested positive last April. He’s negative now, but back then he and his family were quarantined for 48 days in a two-room apartment.

“I am really really grateful with them. They have been helping me more than two months,” said Ruano.

The food comes from a variety of sources, including local farms and individual donations, but mostly it is surplus purchased from wholesalers.

Operations Manager Dave Hall has his own organic garden which also provides for the food bank. “We get all kinds of stuff. We have asparagus, bell peppers and we have some beautiful flowers,” said Hall.

Thank you Food For Thought for caring for the neediest in our community and for stepping up to help all our new COVID-19 patients.