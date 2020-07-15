CROCKETT (CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling a two-alarm brush fire near the city of Crockett Wednesday afternoon just south of the Carquinez Strait.
The fire was burning in the area of Carquinez Scenic Drive and McEwen Road, according to Cal Fire. As of 4:25 p.m. forward progress of the fire had stopped after burning seven acres, Cal Fire said.
There were no structures threatened and no injuries have been reported. Cause of the fire was not yet available.
#ScenicFire Update:@FireCrockett, @calfireSCU, @EBRPD, @ContraCostaFire, and Rodeo-Hercules crews on scene of a 2nd alarm vegetation fire East of Port Costa. Crews accessing fire via fire trails. Fire is 3 acres with potential for 10 acres. No structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/gbwz4DqUk5
— CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) July 15, 2020
ALSO READ: Smoke From Fresno County’s Massive Mineral Fire Drifting Over San Francisco Bay Area
You must log in to post a comment.