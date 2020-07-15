COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CROCKETT (CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling a two-alarm brush fire near the city of Crockett Wednesday afternoon just south of the Carquinez Strait.

The fire was burning in the area of Carquinez Scenic Drive and McEwen Road, according to Cal Fire. As of 4:25 p.m. forward progress of the fire had stopped after burning seven acres, Cal Fire said.

There were no structures threatened and no injuries have been reported. Cause of the fire was not yet available.

