VACAVILLE (CBS SF / CBS Sacramento) — Firefighters across the North Bay were on alert Thursday evening as a four-alarm brush fire spread in northern Solano County near Winters.
The Pleasants Fire began about 8:40 p.m., around twilight, generating dramatic photographs.
According to Cal Fire, the 70-acre Pleasants Fire was 60% contained in the area of Pleasants Valley Road and Quail Canyon Road near Highway 128.
Evacuations were issued for Digger Pine Ridge. The Vacaville Fire District also said Pleasants Valley Road was closed Thursday night.
Firefighters said that, as of 11 p.m., structures remained threatened but there were no reports of damages.
