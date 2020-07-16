Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Across the San Francisco Bay Area school districts are maintaining COVID-19 pages with the latest updates on their plans as the new school year approaches. Scroll through the list below and click on the link below for your district.
- San Francisco Unified Schools
- South San Francisco Unified School District
- Oakland Unified Schools
- Fremont Unified School District
- Fremont Union High School District
- San Ramon Valley Unified School District
- San Jose Unified School District
- West Contra Costa Unified School District
- Walnut Creek Elementary School District
- Mt. Diablo Unified School District
- East Side Union High School District
- Hayward Unified School District
- Cupertino Union School District
- Antioch Unified School District
- Santa Clara Unified School District
- Pleasanton Unified School District
- Vallejo City Unified School District
- Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District
- Palo Alto Unified School District
- San Mateo-Foster City School District
- San Mateo Union High School District
- Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District
- New Haven Unified School District
- Pittsburg Unified School District
- San Lorenzo Unified School District
- San Leandro Unified School District
- Evergreen Elementary School District
- Alameda Unified School District
- Dublin Unified School District
- Alum Rock Union Elementary School District
- Franklin-McKinley Elementary School District
- Berkeley Unified School District
- Mipitas United School District
- Oak Grove Elementary School District
- Sequoia Union High School District
- Castro Valley Unified School District
- Brentwood Union School District
- Redwood City School District
- John Swett Unified School District
- Byron Union Elementary School District
- Jefferson Elementary School District (Daly City)
- Newark Unified School District
- Antioch Unified School District
- Hayward Unified School District
- Pittsburg Unified School District
- West Contra Costa Unified School District
- Oakland Unified School District
- Portola Valley Elementary School District
- Las Lomitas Elementary School District
- Hillsborough City School District
- Los Altos Elementary School District
- Orinda Union Elementary School District
- Menlo Park City Elementary School District
- Moraga Elementary School District
- Saratoga Union Elementary School District
- San Carlos Elementary School District
- Kentfield School District
- Union Elementary School District
- Cupertino Union School District
- Mill Valley Elementary School District
- Burlingame Elementary School District
- Larkspur-Corte Madera School District
- Lafayette Elementary School District
- Loma Prieta Joint Union Elementary School District
- Reed Union Elementary School District
- Moreland
- Los Gatos Union School District
You must log in to post a comment.