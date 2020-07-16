COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A fast-growing vegetation fire was burning in the hills east of Livermore Thursday afternoon with structures threatened, according to fire officials.

Grass fire burns near Livermore. (CBS)

At least 50 acres have burned in the area of 16900 Tesla Road, south of the Altamont Pass.

Units from Cal Fire, Alameda County Fire Department and Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department were responding to the fire.

Cal Fire was requesting additional helicopters and air tankers to fight the fire.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly

