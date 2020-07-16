SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who injured two people in the city’s Mission District on Wednesday afternoon.
The hit-and-run was reported shortly after 2:45 p.m. in the area of 19th and Harrison streets.
The suspect struck one victim’s vehicle, then drove away and hit the second victim’s vehicle. The two victims, a 66-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, were expected to survive, police said.
The suspect then hit two parked vehicles, abandoned the car and fled on foot. He is described as a man in his early- to mid-20s, but a detailed description of him was not immediately available from police.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
