SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Parts of the the San Francisco Bay Area will be covered with hazy skies Thursday, a second straight day of smoke from wildfires burning in Central California drifting into the region.

According to the National Weather Service, smoke from the Mineral Fire in Fresno County and the Coyote Fire in San Benito County was expected to impact parts of the Bay Area and Central Coast on Thursday and possibly on Friday.

Smoke from the Coyote and Mineral Fires could impact the region today, with haze skies. #CoyoteFire #MineralFire #cawx pic.twitter.com/7y2gMjfGhc — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 16, 2020

The Mineral Fire, which has been burning near the community of Coalinga since Monday, has scorched 16,500 acres and is 20 percent contained as of 6 a.m. Thursday. Cal Fire said one structure has been destroyed, but 60 structures remain threatened.

“Overnight, firefighters continued to reinforce existing containment lines,” the agency said in a statement. “Firefighters have been challenged with steep and rugged topography. These conditions, along with forecasted temperatures in the upper 90s will continue to firefighters.”

Evacuations remain in effect in some areas, including the community of Bingham Springs. No injuries have been reported in the Mineral Fire.

In San Benito County, firefighters continue to battle the Coyote Fire, which has been burning near the community of Panoche since Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday morning, the fire has scorched 1,400 acres and is 50 percent contained.

A Cal Fire official told Monterey CBS affiliate KION that two outbuildings were destroyed in the Coyote Fire. No injuries have been reported.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for the region through Friday due to the smoke, but officials said air quality is not expected to exceed the national standard. If the smell of smoke is present in your community, air quality officials said to stay inside if possible, with windows and doors closed. People impacted by smoke should also set their air conditioning or car vent systems to recirculated air.