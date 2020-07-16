SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – An unexpected fire sparked early Thursday morning at the Alameda County Fire Department’s Training Facility in San Leandro, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded at 2:19 a.m. to the fire at the facility at 890 Lola St.
The county fire department wrote on Twitter, “Thousands of firefighters that have trained here will know this as the as the original classroom/office building.”
The department’s website says the Training Facility site contains a four-story cement tower, a single-story wood residence-style structure, an area for vehicle extrication training, a classroom, and other training facilities.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.