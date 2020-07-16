REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A Redwood City man was arrested Wednesday on child porn possession and weapons charges.
According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, a SWAT team and detectives served a warrant on 57-year-old James Everett Robie at his home on Fair Oaks Avenue around 5 a.m. Authorities said they received a tip from the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children task force about child porn associated with the suspect’s address.
While serving the warrant, detectives said they recovered child porn images on Robie’s computer. Investigators said they also seized six high-capacity assault rifle magazines.
Robie was arrested and booked into the Maguire correctional facility. According to jail records, Robie is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to either contact Detective Kyle Paterson at 650-363-4881 or kpaterson@smcgov.org, or Detective Gordon Currie at 650-363-4051 or gcurrie@smcgov.org.
You must log in to post a comment.