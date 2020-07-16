BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Three student athletes engaged in summer workouts at Brentwood’s Liberty Union High have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the school to temporarily shut down its preseason conditioning program.

In a letter to parents, Liberty Union High School District Superintendent Eric L. Volta said the three athletes had been taking part in Contra Costa County health approved activities. They have been working out in social distanced pods with a limited number of students to prevent widespread exposure among teammates.

“At this time, it appears the students contracted outside their workout pods,” Volta wrote. “The parents of all the students who had close and remote contact with these students during the conditioning activities have been notified.”

“I am convinced that while under the supervision of our coaches these students maintained social distance with their workout groups, and covered their faces going to and from their workouts while on campus,” he continued.

No other information about the student-athletes was provided nor any update on their condition.

“We are suspending all conditioning activities until it is clear if or when interscholastic sports will even occur,” Volta concluded in his note.