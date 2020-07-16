Comments
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Eastbound lanes of state Highway 4 in Pittsburg were shut down as a vegetation fire burned near the highway Thursday.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire was burning grass, debris and junk in an area just east of Railroad Ave.
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire or when the lanes would be reopened.
Hwy 4 is now closed in the east bound direction as a result of the vegetation fire burning just east of Railroad Ave in Pittsburg.
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 16, 2020
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said as of 2 p.m., the fire was contained at two acres and firefighters would remain on the scene for extensive mop-up operations.
