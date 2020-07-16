COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
Filed Under:Highway 4, Pittsburg, Vegetation Fire

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Eastbound lanes of state Highway 4 in Pittsburg were shut down as a vegetation fire burned near the highway Thursday.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire was burning grass, debris and junk in an area just east of Railroad Ave.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire or when the lanes would be reopened.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said as of 2 p.m., the fire was contained at two acres and firefighters would remain on the scene for extensive mop-up operations.

 

