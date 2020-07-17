BELMONT (CBS SF) — A man was arrested at his home in unincorporated Belmont for allegedly trying to contact a minor multiple times for the purpose of committing a sex acts.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Ovelio Ramos, 56, was arrested at his home on the 100 block of Harbor Blvd. Friday morning.
Ramos is accused of contacting a 14-year-old victim with the intent of committing sex acts on six different occasions, the sheriff’s office said.
Ramos had been communicating with the victim through social media apps since the middle of 2019, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was booked him at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.
Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to contact Detective Joe Fava 650-363-4192 jfava@smcgov.org or Sergeant Joe Cang 650-363-4008 jcang@smcgov.org.
You must log in to post a comment.