OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Alameda County Superior Court judge sentenced John Lee Cowell life in prison without parole Thursday for the fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson as she stepped off a train at the McArthur BART station in July 2018.

Cowell attended the sentencing but chose not to make a statement to court.

Five relatives spoke to the court before the sentencing, including Letifah Wilson, who was also stabbed by Cowell. The jury had also found Cowell guilty of premeditated attempted murder for stabbing Letifah.

“I can’t forgive you for what you have done,” she told Cowell in her victim impact statement. “You are inhuman…I can’t forgive you for that… I have to forgive you for the peace of my family.”

Through tears, Tashiya Wilson, a third sister who was on the BART with her siblings but was not injured in the attack, emotionalluy proclaim to Cowell — “You took our baby.”

After days of testimony, the eight-woman, four-man jury deliberated for about two hours before returning the guilty verdicts back in March. They also found Cowell guilty of special circumstance allegations — lying in wait for concealing his intent and then killing her by taking her by surprise.

Cowell was absent from most of his trial, either because of outbursts or because he’s refused to come to court. Prosecutors had chosen not to pursue the death penalty, asking the court for a life sentence without parole.

When Cowell’s defense claimed he was insane, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Allan Hymer decided to issue a directed verdict in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, ruling their client was sane at the time of the attack and would serve his sentence in a state prison.

Nia Wilson, Letifah Wilson and a third sister boarded a San Francisco-bound train at the Concord BART station the night of July 22, 2018, after attending a family gathering for someone who had been killed. Cowell got on the same train at the Concord station.

Prosecutor Butch Ford alleged that Cowell didn’t attack the Wilson sisters on the train because he wouldn’t have had a chance to flee quickly, but instead waited to attack them when they changed trains at the MacArthur station.

“He attacks them when they’re most vulnerable. He knew what he was doing,” Ford told the jurors in his closing statement.

The prosecutor also said there may have been a racial motive for the attack, noting that Cowell is white and the Wilson sisters are black.

Ford said Cowell claimed during his testimony that he had been punched in the face by a black woman the week before the stabbing and said Cowell made a racial remark to a black woman and tried to fight her when they were both on a bus about an hour after the stabbing.