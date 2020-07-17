FREMONT (CBS SF) – Fremont police say they have arrested two people who are now suspects in convenience store robberies across the Bay Area.

On July 5, police said, the pair burglarized a gas station in the 35000 block of Fremont Boulevard, stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of cigarettes and approximately $3,500 worth of lottery tickets.

Using surveillance video, detectives developed leads. Then officers responding on July 8 to a report of two people arguing at a vacant house in the 37000 block of Third Street in the Niles District found a stolen vehicle and discovered someone hiding in the attic.

When they sprayed pepperballs into the attic, the person surrendered.

Jacy Meier, 40, and Jazzmin Barboza, 32, both transients living in Fremont were arrested on suspicion of multiple felony counts of burglary.

They were booked at Fremont Jail and released with a September court date, following the zero bail guidelines.

Fremont detectives are coordinating with multiple other agencies involving Meier and Barboza, police said.

