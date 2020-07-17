Civil Rights Leader, Congressman John Lewis Dies At 80 John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.

How To Catch Comet NEOWISE In The Twilight SkyA lot of people will be going outside to see Comet NEOWISE this weekend, as the rare spectacle makes its first appearance in nearly 7000 years in the twilight sky. Anybody with a camera or a scope can try to snap a photo, but it won’t be easy to find.