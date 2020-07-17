LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol officers have discovered the body of a missing Boulder Creek woman amid the underbrush along a Santa Cruz Mountain roadway.
Boulder Creek resident Sara Youhas, 73, had been reported missing on Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to a call of a possible hit-and-run victim along Bear Creek Road in the mountains southwest of Los Gatos around 9:44 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators said Youhas apparently was hit as she walked along Bear Creek Road and was knocked down an embankment. She was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday morning.
CHP was asking that anyone with information about the crash and/or the identity of the involved vehicle and/or its driver to contact CHP at (831) 662-0511 or (831) 796-2160.
You must log in to post a comment.