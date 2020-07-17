LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — City officials will be partially closing downtown Los Altos streets every Thursday through Monday to accommodate outdoor dining and retailer merchandise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The open streets program, similar to those already in place in Alameda, Oakland and San Francisco, allows for pedestrian access only on closed streets and will last through Sept. 28. Closed roads will reopen around 6 a.m. on Mondays.

The streets affected include Main Street from First to Second streets, Main Street from Second to Third streets, and State Street from

Second to Third streets. From Friday through Sunday, a portion of Fourth Street between Pompeii Ristorante and Wells Fargo Bank across the street will also be closed.

Numbered streets like First, Second and Third Street will be open for vehicle traffic and plazas will be open for parking. ADA-accessible street parking and bike parking will also be available, according to police.

The Police Department also recommends that drivers park in the plazas or use the drop-off and pick-up locations located on First, Second and Third Streets.

Pedestrians on closed roads are required to wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking, or under the age of 2.

To encourage patronage of local businesses, retailers will remain open until 8 p.m. on Fridays. To check if a business will be open, people can either contact them directly or visit www.whatsopenlosaltos.org.