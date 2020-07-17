SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three people were wounded, one hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, in an early morning shooting outside a San Jose apartment complex, authorities said.
According to San Jose police, officers responded to a 911 call at 12:45 a.m. to the shooting scene located on Kollmar Dr. near Capitol Ave.
Upon arrival, they discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment, one with life-threatening wounds. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or suspects. Nor have they released the motive behind the shooting.
Investigators were trying to determine if the Kollmar shooting was related to a late night shooting of a juvenile near 24th and San Antonio streets.
That shooing took place at 11:15 p.m. and left the victim in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.