Comments
DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Fire crews responding to a call Saturday morning at a Daly City duplex found the dwelling filled with smoke from a kitchen fire and two inhabitants who were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, a department spokesman said.
KPIX is working to confirm whether one of the victims was a child who later perished.
The blaze broke out at a duplex near the Valero gas station at the intersection of Bismarck and Mission streets.
Daly city police joined the fire department in investigating whether faulty or missing smoke detectors may have been a factor.
Will be updated.
You must log in to post a comment.