SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Smoke from the massive Mineral Fire, which has grown to over 23,000 acres as it burns near Coalinga in the Central Valley, continued to drift over the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended an air quality advisory through Saturday due to the smoke.

“Smoke from the fire is expected to impact the Bay Area through Saturday,” air quality officials said. “At the surface, winds are expected to remain onshore across the Bay Area. Smoke will likely remain aloft resulting in smoky and hazy skies.”

As of early Saturday, the blazr had grown to more than 23,000 acres and was 30% contained. Four structures have been destroyed and 60 remained threatened. No injuries were reported.

Evacuations encompassed the community of Bingham Springs and on various roads west to the Monterey County line.

The fire was burning in areas difficult to access and in vegetation with no fire history. Extreme fire behavior, including rapid uphill and wind-driven runs, were hampering containment efforts.

Eleven helicopters were assigned to the blaze and air tankers from around the state were flying fire suppression missions as conditions allowed.

The fire erupted Monday afternoon near Mineral Springs Road and State Route 198 and was burning in a portion of Fresno County that has been abnormally dry for several months, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Most of the northern half of the state is experiencing some level of drought or abnormal dryness.