SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – High school football and other sports typically played in the fall have been pushed to the winter and spring months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday.
According to a statement by the CIF, football, along with volleyball, water polo, cross country, traditional competitive cheer, field hockey, gymnastics, skiing and snowboarding, are impacted.
The CIF said the delayed sports would likely begin in December or January, depending on the CIF section. Bay Area counties are covered by five separate sections (Northern, Sac-Joaquin, San Francisco, Oakland and Central Coast.)
For volleyball, water polo, and cross country, playoffs and championships would be in March. Meanwhile football and cheer would hold championships in April. Playoff schedules for the other sports would be determined by each section.
More details to come.
You must log in to post a comment.