SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know here’s a news roundup of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the weekend.

San Francisco Forced To Impose New Business COVID-19 Closures

SAN FRANCISCO — Beginning Monday, indoor malls like Westfield San Francisco Shopping Centre and the Japan Center in Japantown, and non-essential offices will shut down once again. Mayor London Breed said the rise in COVID-19 cases is largely due to people hanging out with others outside of their immediate household. "We have flattened this curve once and we must do it again," said Breed on Friday. "But what I am afraid of is the complacency. People are tired of the virus, but the virus is not tired of us." San Francisco was one of the first cities in the US to shut down, and it has not been quick to reopen. But the new round of restrictions is happening because of an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Coronavirus Found in Yosemite National Park Sewage

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — With no confirmed case of the coronavirus, Yosemite National Park appeared to be a safe haven from the pandemic. But tests of the park's raw sewage have confirmed the presence of the virus, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday, and dozens of people are believed to have been infected. No park employee or resident has tested positive at the park's health clinic and no visitors have reported being sick since Yosemite began a phased reopening on June 11 after being closed for nearly three months. Working with the National Park Service, Mariposa County health officials began taking samples of untreated wastewater and sent it to a lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for analysis. The lab, Biobot Analytics, told the county this week that based on how much of the virus they counted, it's possible about 170 people were infected in Yosemite Valley.

Health Officials Say California Needs To Triple COVID-19 Testing

SAN FRANCISCO — Researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute say California needs to triple the amount of testing that's currently being done to mitigate the coronavirus. The state put San Francisco on the watch list Friday as local cases continue to surge. On Monday, city officials are expected to issue a new health order requiring private health care providers to offer same-day testing for people with symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with an infected person. San Francisco has seen a surge in cases and hospitalizations recently. It took 38 dayd to go from 2000-to-3000 cases, but just 13 days to go from 4000-to-5000 cases.

San Francisco’s Legendary Cliff House Restuarant Shutters It’s Doors At Least Temporarily

SAN FRANCISCO — The Cliff House, which has been serving meals overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Ocean Beach for 157 years, announced Sunday afternoon the restaurant will close temporarily, suspending take-out service starting Monday "Due to economic pressure during this unprecedented situation, we have concluded that it would be best to preserve our remaining resources to ensure a continuance of future operations," the venerable restaurant announced Sunday on its Facebook page. "This was not an easy decision to make, especially considering all of the support we have received from all of you. The announcement said take-out service would also end, at least temporarily, at the nearby Lookout Cafe.

Oakland’s Popular Community Foods Market Shut Down After Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

OAKLAND — The Community Foods Market on San Pablo Avenue in West Oakland will be closes starting Monday morning, for at least 72 hours, after a store employee tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the market's CEO said. "We have reason to believe that other employees may have been exposed to the virus," Brahm Ahmadi, Community Foods' CEO and store manager, said in a statement posted Sunday evening on the store's Facebook page. "We are taking this proactive step out of concern for the health and safety of our staff and customers. The health and safety of our staff, customers, and community is our highest priority." Ahmadi said that during the closure – initiated by the market – managers will do a full review of safety protocols, and consult with Alameda County public health officials for recommendations on next steps. The store will be deep-cleaned and sanitized.

49ers Star Richard Sherman, NFL Players Lash Out Over League’s COVID-19 Reopening Plans

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco star Richard Sherman and former 49ers standout DeForest Buckner took to social media Sunday, joining a growing wave of anger among players over the NFL's reopening plans with the start of training camp just days away. The angry outburst came as the players union and league wrestle over an agreement on health and safety guidelines with no clear resolution in sight. "The NFL has ignored the safety recommendations from the experts that THEY hired," Sherman posted on Twitter. "We all love this game and want to go out and compete with our brothers. The NFL needs to provide a safe work environment for us to do that." Buckner, who anchored the San Francisco 49ers defensive line before post-season trade to Indianapolis, echoed the sentiment.

Young Boy Suffers Gruesome Injury While Sneaking Into Antioch Deer Valley High Pool

ANTIOCH — A young boy suffered a gruesome leg injury late Saturday afternoon when he slipped while climbing a spiked wrought iron fence surrounding the pool at Antioch's Deer Valley High swimming pool. Officials said the boy's leg was impaled on the fence and Contra Costa Fire crews and Antioch police officers were forced to carefully extricate him from the fence. "This was a difficult extrication," Contra Costa County Battallion Chief Jim Huntze told KPIX 5. "He was elevated off the ground about 10 feet. He had the impaled fence go through his leg…We had to support his weight." The rescue crews had to jerry-rig a large sling and then carefully remove the 12-year-old boy. They were forced to leave a portion of the fence in the leg and the boy was airlifted to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland.

New COVID-19 Testing Sites Opening In Alameda, Santa Clara County

SAN FRANCISCO — As researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute are calling for a dramatic increase in COVID-19 testing in California, health officials in Alameda and Santa Clara County have announced they will be opening new testing sites this week. Alameda city officials say they are planning to open a new site in partnership with CityHealth Urgent Care on Wednesday. The new testing site will provide free testing to anyone with health insurance or a government issued ID, including children and people

with special needs, regardless of symptoms. The testing site will have the capacity to test 500 people per day, and will return the results of the test within 15 minutes. Santa Clara County officials have announced that two additional pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will open next week in San Jose and another will be open in Gilroy.

South Bay Mosques Move Religious Services To Parking Lots

SAN JOSE — With COVID-19 restrictions again being reimposed in Santa Clara County amid a surge of new cases, local mosques have had to find clever solutions to continue worship services. Santa Clara County has been added to the state's COVID-19 watchlist because of the surge in cases and has been forced to once again prohibit indoor religious services. So a coalition of South Bay mosques worked with the Santa Clara County Public Health department to allow for three prayers a day to be hosted outside, and six prayers on Friday. Most mosques are hosting their prayers in their parking lots. Tape is placed every six feet so people can pray while adhering to physical distance guidelines.

San Mateo County Business Owners Fear New Shutdown as Coronavirus Cases Rise

REDWOOD CITY — Among Bay Area counties fighting to reopen amid the deepening coronavirus pandemic, San Mateo has been holding steady while others have been sliding backward. That distinction may not last much longer and small business owners can hear the clock ticking. With coronavirus case numbers pushing the county toward the state watch list, a second shutdown is now looming for salon and gym owners. "I've been checking online and watching the news just to see if we're going to close or not," said Georgia Ponce of Eclipz Salon. Tayor Martin opened the Weight Room gym barely one year ago. "We've only been open since June 19 as of now. I think we've got about three weeks under our belt and now it's looking like we're going to have to shut down again," Martin said.

A’s Prospect Jesus Luzardo Happy To Be Back On Field After COVID-19 Quarantine Delay

OAKLAND — Jesus Luzardo's family and friends are all feeling well, and the Oakland pitcher never experienced any symptoms despite a positive coronavirus test that delayed his arrival with the Athletics. The prized left-handed prospect finally rejoined the A's on Friday and got right to work with a bullpen session of about 30 pitches before he throws to hitters Monday if all stays on schedule. "It was amazing. It was probably the best day of 2020 for me by far," Luzardo said after his workout at the Oakland Coliseum. "I was going crazy locked up in a room, so being able to get back out here, be back in the Coliseum, be around the guys, it was a lot of fun. … Baseball for me is an escape."

Giants Star Johnny Cueto Ready For Thursday’s Delayed Season Opener Against Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO — Months ago, before going into quarantine back home in the Dominican Republic, Johnny Cueto took pride in being picked to start for the San Francisco Giants on opening day. Cueto is still lined up for the first game, on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium, when the coronavirus-delayed season begins. After that, no telling when he'll get the ball next. The animated right-hander knows that in an atypical year almost anything could happen — shortened rotations, openers, a creative mix. "Of course I'm open to it," Cueto said. "This season's going to be short, and we're getting ready for that."