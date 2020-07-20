CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Evacuations are underway all along Holland Tract Road because of a vegetation fire Monday evening in unincorporated Contra Costa County south of Bethel Island, a fire spokesman said.

The wind-driven brush fire burning east of Oakley has forced some evacuations along Holland Tract Road for people who live near the Brentwood Marina, said Steve Aubert, a spokesman for the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Update: 6:00pm Holland Incident Fire is at 40 acres. Evacuations are taking place for people who live near the Brentwood Marina. pic.twitter.com/fDqjgguRST — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) July 21, 2020

Officials with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said that the fire burning near Tranquility Bay Road and Holland Tract Road was first reported at around 2:15 p.m. and brought all three of the district’s engines to the location. The fire was initially about five acres, but was being driven by severe winds.

Holland Tract(Knightsen): 2:14pm All three ECCFPD engines are on scene of a 5 acre vegetation fire that is being driven by severe winds. One home is being threatened and units are providing structure protection. pic.twitter.com/k9ftblGg5H — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) July 20, 2020

As of about 3:40 p.m., the so-called Holland Tract Fire was at about 20 acres. Support units were responding from San Ramon, Moraga, Concord and Antioch.

As of about 5 p.m., the blaze had scorched 40 acres and was zero percent contained. Structures were threatened, Aubert said.

No injuries have been reported. The fire was burning in open vegetation, he said.

All off-duty ECCFPD personnel have been recalled to return to work.