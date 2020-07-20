CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities in Calaveras County have responded to a helicopter crash near San Andreas late Monday morning that left three people with minor injuries at the fiery scene.
CBS13 in Sacramento reports that the scene of what authorities described as an emergency landing is close to Highway 12 and Highway 26, in between Valley Springs and San Andreas. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash.
The FAA released the following statement: “A McDonnell Douglas 600N helicopter made an emergency landing under unknown circumstances next to Highway 12 near San Andreas, Calif., shortly after 10 a.m. local time today. The aircraft burned after landing.”
Cal Fire authorities also confirmed that a helicopter crashed in the area. The helicopter was hired to do work for PG&E at the time of the crash.
Three people were in the helicopter. All three people sustained minor injuries with one person being treated at an area hospital..
The crash created a small vegetation fire, which was put out. No structures were threatened by the fire.
The NTSB and FAA are sending crews to investigate the incident.
