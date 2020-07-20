Comments
A vehicle struck the man and fled the scene. The name of the man who died was not immediately available from the San Francisco medical
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 53-year-old man died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Sunday, police said.
The collision was reported at about noon Sunday in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Street.
examiner’s office.
No arrest has been made in connection with the fatal collision and no description of the suspect or vehicle was immediately available Monday.
