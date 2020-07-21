OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An employee of a cannabis business was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire at the business late Friday night, according to police and the Oakland Citizens for Equity and Prosperity, a trade association that advocates for the Oakland cannabis industry.

Two armed men drove in a sedan to a cannabis facility in the 500 block of Julie Ann Way, got out and shot at armed security guards, who shot back.

The shooting was reported to police at 10:36 p.m. A female employee was hit by gunfire and died. A male employee was also hit, suffering injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

“For too many years, lawful cannabis businesses have been targeted by armed invasion robbery without any consequences,” OCEP chair James Anthony said in a letter to the Oakland cannabis industry.

“We must work together to demand that Oakland City Hall fix this horrible mess,” Anthony said.

His group is demanding changes to the police department to address the robberies. Anthony’s group wants Oakland police resources devoted to predicting and preventing the robberies, and among other things, collecting data on crimes against the cannabis industry.

The city administrator’s office did not respond Tuesday to an email asking what the city is doing to keep the city’s cannabis businesses safe.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.