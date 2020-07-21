COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The latest rollback of California’s COVID-19 reopenings due to the rising number of cases in the state on July 13 has led to many adjustments in the Bay Area.

Effective Monday, July 13, all indoor activities are being shut down across the state in the following sectors:

Restaurants

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie Theaters

Family and Entertainment Centers

Zoos and museums

Card rooms

Bars (all operations)

In addition, the state health department is requiring all counties on the state monitoring list to close:

Fitness centers

Worship services

Offices for non-critical sectors

Personal care services

Hair salons and barbershops

Shopping malls

As of July 22, all nine Bay Area counties are on the state monitoring list: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.

Below is a basic summary of what is currently open in each Bay Area county along with links of where to get additional information from the respective health departments for each region.

Alameda County

On state monitoring list? Yes

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, outdoor operations at the Oakland Zoo, curbside pick-up and in-store retail, social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing

Health Department website: http://www.acphd.org/

Contra Costa County

On state monitoring list? Yes

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, curbside pick-up and in-store retail, social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing

Health Department website: https://cchealth.org/

Marin County

On state monitoring list? Yes

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, curbside pick-up and in-store retail, social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing

Health Department website: https://www.marinhhs.org/

Napa County

On state monitoring list? Yes

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, outdoor wine tasting, curbside pick-up and in-store retail, social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, indoor wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing

Health Department website: https://www.countyofnapa.org/PublicHealth/

San Francisco County

On state monitoring list? Yes

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, zoos (outdoor facilities only), curbside pick-up and in-store retail

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, non-essential offices, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing, social bubble gatherings

Health Department website: https://www.sfdph.org/dph/default.asp

San Mateo County

On state monitoring list? Yes

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, curbside pick-up and in-store retail

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, indoor zoos and museums, family entertainment centers, indoor operation of hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor shopping malls, indoor places of worship with social distancing, social bubble gatherings

Health Department website: https://www.smchealth.org/

Santa Clara County

On state monitoring list? Yes

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, curbside pick-up and in-store retail, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor shopping malls, places of worship with social distancing, social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, indoor zoos and museums, family entertainment centers; starting July 15, the county is ordering all hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor shopping malls and places of worship to close indoor operations

Health Department website: https://www.sccgov.org/

Solano County

On state monitoring list? Yes

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, outdoor wine tasting, curbside pick-up and in-store retail

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, indoor wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing, social bubble gatherings

Health Department website: http://www.solanocounty.com/depts/ph/default.asp

Sonoma County

On state monitoring list? Yes

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, outdoor wine tasting, curbside pick-up and in-store retail

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, indoor wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing, social bubble gatherings

Health Department website: https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health-Services/