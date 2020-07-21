WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — An coronavirus outbreak at a Walnut Creek nursing facility has infected 130 residents and workers and taken the lives of 12 people, according to state health officials.
Figures provided by the California Department of Public Health on coronavirus cases at skilled nursing facilities in the state showed that the ManorCare Health Services-Tice Valley facility, located on Tice Valley Boulevard in Walnut Creek, had a total of 92 patients and 38 health care workers who had tested positive for COVID-19.
There are currently 25 residents at the facility who are positive and 12 patients there have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the CDPH confirmed it had sent a strike team of infection prevention specialists to the facility. State health officials are working with the local health department and others to help mitigate any further infections and assess for potential exposures, according to officials.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the center has a record of health violations.
