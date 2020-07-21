COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire burning at a house at 1254 33rd Ave. near Golden Gate Park has been elevated to a second alarm, the San Francisco Fire Department said Tuesday night.

The fire started after 7 p.m. and flames and smoke are visible coming through the roof, firefighters reported.

There are no injuries reported. The public is asked to avoid the area.

