SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire burning at a house at 1254 33rd Ave. near Golden Gate Park has been elevated to a second alarm, the San Francisco Fire Department said Tuesday night.
The fire started after 7 p.m. and flames and smoke are visible coming through the roof, firefighters reported.
UPDATE: Roof crews reporting fire coming through the roof. Interior crews reporting water on the #fire and floor compromised. The IC is now requesting a 2nd Alarm. #yoursffd @D4GordonMar pic.twitter.com/ucG20POeTg
— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) July 22, 2020
There are no injuries reported. The public is asked to avoid the area.
