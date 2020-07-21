SUSANVILLE, Lassen County (CBS SF) – The Hog Fire burning in Northeastern California continued to burn overnight, tearing through thousands of acres and even creating its own weather.

According to Cal Fire, the fire burning west of Susanville in Lassen County has burned about 8,000 acres and is 5 percent contained as of Tuesday morning. The agency previously estimated the fire’s size to be more than 12,000 acres but was revised due to improved mapping.

Raw video from earlier on the #HogFire along Highway 36. pic.twitter.com/egUZrtgnn8 — Tyler Day (@itstylerday) July 21, 2020

“Receptive fuel beds are contributing to the fire intensity in spread,” the agency said in an update posted Monday night. The fire has also damaged an essential fiber optic cable that impacted communications in Susanville and the incident command post for the fire.

No structures have been destroyed, but 170 structures are threatened. No injuries have been reported.

Photographer Josh Edelman said the fire became extremely erratic on Monday when a pyrocumulonimbus ash plume created its own weather. A fire tornado, also known as a “firewhirl” or “firenado” was spotted crossing Highway 36 near Susanville.

Fire tornadoes have occurred in previous California wildfires. During the Carr Fire in 2018, the National Weather Service determined that a firewhirl packing winds topping 143 miles per hour tore through Redding.

Cal Fire said evacuation orders remain in effect for the community of Lake Forest Estates and along Highway 36 from County Road A1 to Willard Creed Road.

Smoke from the fire is leading to hazy skies over much of Northern California, along with the Reno and Lake Tahoe areas. The Bay Area Air Quality Management has issued an air quality advisory for the region Tuesday due to smoke from the Hog Fire and other wildfires burning in California.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.