SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — No one appeared to be injured after a vehicle crashed into two homes in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in the first block of Granada Avenue, according to police.
At 1:34pm today #SFFD crews were dispatched to a car into a building. Although people were home, no one was injured. E15, T15, RS2, RC4, M67 all responded to find 2 passengers already out of the car and the car like this… pic.twitter.com/X0EtLOQyvp
— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) July 21, 2020
A vehicle with two people inside crashed into the two homes, causing damage to both homes and the vehicle. A man and woman inside the vehicle didn’t appear injured and they were not hospitalized, police said.
Additionally, only one home was occupied. The person inside the house was also not injured, according to police.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash, but they said drug or alcohol impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
