SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — No one appeared to be injured after a vehicle crashed into two homes in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in the first block of Granada Avenue, according to police.

A vehicle with two people inside crashed into the two homes, causing damage to both homes and the vehicle. A man and woman inside the vehicle didn’t appear injured and they were not hospitalized, police said.

Additionally, only one home was occupied. The person inside the house was also not injured, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, but they said drug or alcohol impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

