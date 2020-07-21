SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Tuesday announced that a sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with possession of an assault weapon after the deputy allegedly brought an illegal weapon into City Hall.

Back in November, Deputy Jalen Rosales brought a modified semiautomatic pistol, concealed in a backpack, into City Hall. The weapon was discovered when Rosales left his backpack in a City Hall locker and he asked another deputy to retrieve it, according to prosecutors.

Although the legal Franklin Armory Pistol had been registered to Rosales, it was modified for use as a semiautomatic weapon with features that make it an unlawful assault weapon under California Law.

A warrant was issued for Rosales’ arrest and he surrendered on Tuesday and has since been released on bail. He’s expected to be arraigned in court on August 20, according to prosecutors.

“This arrest is a reminder that no one is above the law,” Boudin said in a statement. “My office will continue to hold accountable our law enforcement officers, whom we trust to know and abide by the laws around gun possession.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it launched an investigation after first learning that Rosales was suspected of possessing the illegal weapon and shared the investigation’s findings with Boudin’s office.

Rosales, who joined the sheriff’s department in April 2017, has been placed on administrative leave by Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, sheriff’s officials said.