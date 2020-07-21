SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Jose have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire burning in the area of Alum Rock Park Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The San Jose Fire Department’s Twitter account posted about the fire at around 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, saying that the brush fire was threatening a structure.
Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire on the 4000 block of Claitor Way. One structure is threatened at this time. Initial approximation is one quarter acre in size.
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 21, 2020
A tweet by Cal Fire about 20 minutes later indicated that the fire had grown to about two acres.
Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire near the 600 block of Lariat Lane in San Jose (Santa Clara County). Fire is 2 acres and threatening structures. @SJFD #LariatFire pic.twitter.com/Ssz9Q8vbcI
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 21, 2020
San Jose Fire updated the situation at 1:20 p.m., indicating that forward progress of the so-called Lariat Fire had been stopped at approximately four acres. One outbuilding was destroyed and homes were threatened by the fire.
UPDATE: #LariatFire is approximately 4 acres. Forward progress stopped. One outbuilding burned. 2 homes threatened. No injuries at this time. @calfireSCU assisting. pic.twitter.com/DrQwANFV5C
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 21, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.