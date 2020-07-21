COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Cal Fire SCU, San Jose, San Jose Fire Department

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Jose have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire burning in the area of Alum Rock Park Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The San Jose Fire Department’s Twitter account posted about the fire at around 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, saying that the brush fire was threatening a structure.

A tweet by Cal Fire about 20 minutes later indicated that the fire had grown to about two acres.

San Jose Fire updated the situation at 1:20 p.m., indicating that forward progress of the so-called Lariat Fire had been stopped at approximately four acres. One outbuilding was destroyed and homes were threatened by the fire.

Comments