WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A hiker who fell and seriously injured himself on a trail on Mount Diablo was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew Monday evening.

The 59-year-old was with other hikers when he fell down on a trail near the North Gate entrance of Mount Diablo, the CHP said. The hikers who were with him hiked out of the area for a cell signal to call 911.

Following the call and after an extensive search by air, a CHP H-30 chopper found the man around 8 p.m. at the base of a climbing rock about a half-mile from the nearest fire road.

Since it would have taken ground crews over an hour to hike him out, it was decided to hoist the man out by helicopter. The CHP helicopter crew worked with firefighters from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District on the ground to give immediate care to the hiker and prepare him to be hoisted up.

After the 80-foot hoist to the chopper, the victim was flown directly to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, which was just down the ridge from the incident.

The patient was treated by the hospital’s trauma team for major injuries sustained in the fall. He was expected to survive.