SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Police Department is seeking four suspects after two people were wounded in a shooting apparently involving assault rifles in the city’s Bayview neighborhood earlier this month.

According to a SFPD statement released Thursday, officers responded to the sound of gunshots on Osceola Lane shortly after 8 p.m. on July 11th and found two men who were shot. Both men were hospitalized, one with a life-threatening injury.

Police said the suspects, who were spotted in a black Chevrolet SS sedan with tinted windows drove southbound on Oscelola, turned around then stopped. Surveillance footage showed four shooters firing at the victims. Two of the shooters appeared to be using assault rifles.

DEVELOPING: @sfpd release video of several gunmen opening fire on July 11th at Ingalls and Oakdale Streets. Two people were shot. pic.twitter.com/hzbJOKM3js — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) July 22, 2020

The suspects were able to drive away from the scene. Officers said they found at the scene dozens of rifle and handgun shell casings.

According to the surveillance video, the suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 415-575-5555 or by texting “TIP411,” beginning the message with SFPD. Tips can be given anonymously.