ALBANY (KPIX 5) — Between health and economic concerns from the coronavirus and rising tension related to ongoing protests and divisive politics in an election year, people are tense.

Viral videos of confrontations in stores are just one type of crazy behavior visible during these crazy times. UCSF Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine Dr. Elissa Epel explained.

“Uncertainty is particularity challenging for the human mind, because it tells us we can’t relax; we need to stay vigilant because we don’t know what is going to happen next,” said Dr. Epel.

As humans, people are social beings. The social isolation brought on by the shelter-in-place order is another abnormal condition contributing to higher stress levels.

Retired Clinical Psychologist Dr. Allen Furhman advises people to take a deep, slow breath and get outdoors to calm down.

“Beaches are especially good with regard to the noises of the wind and the water,” said Dr. Furhman. “You see, it all catches your attention and your stress level just drops and you feel good.”

A simple bike ride, walking with friends in your bubble or sharing time with your pets are also good ways to reduce tension.

KPIX 5 found Luis Velazquez spending time with his dog Ace.

“My dog’s got no stress! He lives the life!” said Velazquez.

He said visits to the beach also give him time to reflect, a moment to slow down and consider others who are not coping well.

“In reality, we all have to step back and accept what’s going on and kinda do our part to kind to one another, you know”?” said Velazquez.

Something to keep in mind the next time someone snaps at you; they may be stressed and frustrated, so try to be kind to them.