SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know here’s a news roundup of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Michelin Star Restaurant Petit Crenn Closes Doors To Serve Needy In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — When it comes to serving the community, there’s nothing like a team that produces 300 meals a day, led by a world-renowned, three-star Michelin chef. French chef and San Francisco restaurant owner Dominique Crenn is closing one of her restaurants, Petit Crenn, to the public for the rest of the year to prepare meals for Glide Memorial Church. “Feeding that community or feeding other communities, everybody should be able to have good food, and food that is good for you because food is medicine, you know?” said Crenn. The idea of a world-famous chef sending large quantities of food to the needy took the folks at Glide by surprise. Read More

Bay Area Non-Profit Helping To Bring Foreign Students To US Reeling Over J-1 Visa Suspension

SAN RAFAEL — International students who want to study and work in the United States are no longer welcome due to Trump administration crackdown on visas. The order has impacted some Americans, too. Tom Areton and his wife fell so in love with the relationships they built as host families to foreign exchange students that they decided to create a non-profit organization to help bring young adults to America to learn about the culture. This year Cultural Homestay International, in San Rafael, will celebrate its 40th anniversary. But there is little to celebrate right now. CHI has helped bring 300,000 students and young adults through its exchange programs to the United States. The program allows participants to learn about the American culture by living with host families while going to school, traveling and working in the U.S. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Several Shuttered Muni Bus Lines, Metro Subway Service To Return In August

SAN FRANCISCO — Officials with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency have announced that several bus lines that have been out of service since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the business shutdown will be returning in August. A modified Muni Metro service will also be restored. Transit officials said the lines being restored include 7-Haight-Noriega, 37-Corbett, 45-Union Stockton, 48-Quintara, and 67-Bernal Heights. Lines being extended include 12-Pacific Community Shuttle, 30-Stockton, 44-O’Shaugnessy, and 54-Felton.In addition to those changes, weekend service along 28-19th Avenue line will be added, while 60-foot buses will replace 40-foot buses along the 49-Van Ness-Mission line. Muni will also improve frequency along several lines, reducing wait times for riders. Read More

Health Expert Says Masks Are Most Effective Solution As CA COVID-19 Cases Top 400,000

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco epidemiologist says wearing masks is the most effective way Californians can stop the spread of coronavirus and get back on track to reopen. California just surpassed 400,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. While that number is just behind New York’s total, California has far fewer cases per 100,000 residents. The state’s health secretary says unfortunately, California’s reopening has been treated as a green light by many to resume normal life and he will not hesitate to tighten restrictions if hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise. “If the data trends turn to such a place where we aren’t confident we will get there, there will be potential for further dimming in parts of the state. Certainly in those counties we are monitoring closely,” said Health and Human Services Agency secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. Read More

Latinos On Front Lines Face Dilemma: Test For COVID-19 Or Lose Income While Quarantined

SAN FRANCISCO — While most of California sheltered in place, Latinos continued doing a lot of the hands-on work and are now being hit hard by the coronavirus because of it. A study showed that 80 percent of the people in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with COVID-19 were Latino. But despite that, many are now facing an impossible dilemma when it comes to testing. A Los Angeles Times analysis shows Latinos in San Francisco’s Mission District and throughout the city are three times more likely to test positive than white residents. “We’re 15 percent of the population but make up 50 percent of the cases that have been confirmed for COVID-19 in San Francisco,” said John Jacobo. He is a member of a community support group called the Latino Task Force, formed after the stay-at-home order was issued. They understand the population in the Mission and realized that staying home from work was not going to be an option for most of its residents. Read More

Danville Hair Salon Heads Outside To Keep Business Alive Under Latest COVID-19 Guidelines

DANVILLE — Hair and nail salons across the Bay Area were scrambling to move their services outdoors, after the state eased coronavirus restrictions and allowed them to reopen. At Tribez Hair Salon in the Blackhawk Plaza it’s trendy, hip and moving outside. They didn’t have a choice. It was make it happen or business would be cut. Stylist Michael Bier is very proud of the outdoor look. “I mean look at this. This is amazing, says Bier gesturing to a row of stations with stylish decor. “We’ve got music and we’ve got everything we need right here.” Salons throughout the state have been dealing with the ever-changing COVID-19 rules. The directives, so far, include shut down, reopen, shut down again, to now, head outside. Read More

California Coronavirus Cases Surge Past 400,000; Approaches New York’s Total

SACRAMENTO — Coronavirus cases have surged past the 400,000 mark in California, which is now approaching New York as the state with the most infections in the country. Data from the California Department of Public Health shows the state has confirmed a total 400,769 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, 9,231 additional cases from the previous 24 hours. California has also reported a total of 7,755 total deaths from the virus, 61 more than the previous day. As of Tuesday afternoon, New York has 412,034 coronavirus cases and significantly more deaths than California with 32,203. Florida is third on the list with 360,386 cases and 5,071 deaths. Nationwide there have been 3,895,803 cases and 143,032 deaths. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday that while California is still in the throes of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, state officials are proud of the state’s collective action so far. Read More

GOP $1 Trillion Aid Package Promises Another Round Of Direct Payments, Help For Small Businesses

WASHINGTON — The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above $1 trillion as White House officials negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to Americans while the virus crisis deepens in the U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday promised a new round of direct payments to earners below a certain income level, similar to the $1,200 checks sent in the spring. President Donald Trump insists on a payroll tax holiday for workers. And Democrats want billions to outfit schools and shore up local governments. “Regretfully, this is not over,” McConnell said after a raucous private GOP lunch, urging Americans to learn to live with the new virus by wearing masks and practicing social distancing until a vaccine can be found. Read More

Marin County Approves Citations Up To $500 For Not Wearing Masks

SAN RAFAEL — The Marin County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt an ordinance that allows county enforcement officers to cite individuals who are not complying with COVID-19 safety measures. Specifically, citations ranging from $25 to $500 can be given to individuals who are not wearing masks, according to Assistant County Counsel Renee Brewer. The ordinance allows for enforcement by county personnel and will be used as another tool to ensure compliance with public health orders, according to Brewer. Some local residents spoke up against the ordinance, arguing that it will increase tensions between people of color in Marin County and law enforcement officers. A few locals questioned the power that such an ordinance will give police officers in Marin County. Read More

COVID-19 Outbreak Leaves 12 Dead, 130 Infected At Walnut Creek Nursing Facility

WALNUT CREEK — An coronavirus outbreak at a Walnut Creek nursing facility has infected 130 residents and workers and taken the lives of 12 people, according to state health officials. Figures provided by the California Department of Public Health on coronavirus cases at skilled nursing facilities in the state showed that the ManorCare Health Services-Tice Valley facility, located on Tice Valley Boulevard in Walnut Creek, had a total of 92 patients and 38 health care workers who had tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 25 residents at the facility who are positive and 12 patients there have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic. Read More

UC Berkeley To Begin Fall Semester With Distance Learning Due To COVID-19 Surge

BERKELEY — Officials at the University of California, Berkeley announced that the upcoming fall semester will begin without in-person classes, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally and across California. “Given this development, as well as it being unlikely that there will be a dramatic reversal in the public health situation before the fall semester instruction begins on Aug. 26, we have made the difficult decision,” the university said in a statement to faculty and staff on Tuesday. If in-person instruction does return this fall, students can continue to learn remotely and would not be required to attend classes in-person. University officials said they are continuing to prepare if health conditions allow for a combination of in-person and virtual learning to be offered. Read More

San Mateo County Health Officer Calls Out Gatherings For Virus Spread Amid Watch List Worries

SAN MATEO COUNTY — Amid concerns that San Mateo County could soon end up on the state’s COVID-19 watch list, the county’s health officer called out gatherings for contributing to higher transmission of the coronavirus. Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow said in a statement that many of the infections are related to fairly small gatherings of family and friends. “Birthday parties, picnics, eating at restaurants with mixed households, etc, without the basic precautions being taken. Most of these gatherings are innocent, no doubt, not intending to spread the virus, but they do spread it, and with far reaching implications,” he said. “Please note, your seemingly innocuous get togethers are driving the spread and are a major reason why you can’t go to a restaurant, why you can’t go to the gym, why you can’t go get your hair cut, why kids can’t go to school. Until, or unless more people get this fact, we will continue to be stuck in the situation we are in,” the health officer went on to say. Read More

LinkedIn To Cut 6% Of Workforce As COVID-19 Pandemic Slams Recruitment

SUNNYVALE — LinkedIn is cutting about 960 jobs — roughly 6% of its global workforce — as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the job market. The professional networking website headquartered in Sunnyvale “is not immune to the effects of the global pandemic,” CEO Ryan Roslansky wrote in a note to staff posted publicly on the platform. He added that the company has been hurt “as fewer companies, including ours, need to hire at the same volume they did previously.” “I want you to know these are the only layoffs we are planning,” Roslansky wrote, adding that the cuts would affects LinkedIn’s global sales and talent acquisition units. In the United States alone at least 3.7 million jobs have disappeared as a result of the pandemic. Many major tech companies have avoided the brunt of the fallout, as worldwide work-from-home requirements create more demand for their products. Read More

Benicia Community Center Shut Down After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

BENICIA — The Benicia Community Center was closed Tuesday for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, city officials said. Officials said other staff working at the center at 370 E. L St. will be tested and the center will remain closed until being deemed safe to open. Credits will be issued for all programs affected by the closure. Workers at the Community Center had been following recommended protocols such as wearing face coverings, social distancing and washing their hands regularly, but the city said many positive cases can come from social and family gatherings. More information about the employee who tested positive was not released. Read More